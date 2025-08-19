ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LOL At These 5 Funny Animal Videos

Gina Birch
funny goat puts out its tongue for funny animal videos
If you need a pick-me-up today, here are 5 funny animal videos that will have you laughing out loud. I call the videos "ABCD" for Anything But Cats and Dogs. I love cats and dogs. However, it seems most of my animal posts are feline and canine and it's time to spread the love.

These videos are every other kind of animal. From hippos and ducks to goats and pandas, you will find them here. Animals are entertaining. They do some funny things. I figured these videos would provide a good escape from the doldrums and stress of daily life.

These videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Just scroll down and watch them here for TikTok Tuesday. However, they are much more entertaining when you have the sound on. Especially the goats.

Enjoy These 5 Funny Animal Videos

Got Goats

There is no way I could write a story like this without including goats. They make the funniest sounds. Then there is the way they often jump and skip. Goats are just funny and these videos prove it. Turn sound up please. Enjoy.

Happy Hippos

Next, baby hippos. They have been all the rage lately and when you see them here, you understand why. Warning, there is one hippo poop moment. How could there not be?

More Funny Animal Videos

Panda Bears

I love pandas. They are so cute. The bears here are mostly big hunks of awkwardness. Their stumbling and rolling is funny but so are the other antics here.

Duck Duck Goose

I never really thought about ducks being funny. But they are in this compilation. You have to watch until the end. In addition, the music makes it even better so turn it up.

Racoons

These guys are funny looking for sure. OK, they do some funny things too. However, I find some of these on the verge of disturbing. I mean who puts a racoon in a grocery cart and takes it into a store? I might freak out if I saw that one.

