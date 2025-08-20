ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
5 Things To Do For The Weekend In The Fort Myers Area

Gina Birch
Cornhole board with yellow bags and a hand reaching for one for Weekend In The Fort Myers Area
As families are settling back into their daily school routines, more and more weekend schedules are freeing up for fun. Here are 5 things to do for the weekend in the Fort Myers Area. From sports to food, you'll find it here in the latest edition of Weekend Vibes.

This Weekend In The Fort Myers Area

Mighty Mussels

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are in town this week, taking on the Tampa Tarpons. Thursday is College Night and features beer specials. On Friday there are fireworks after the game. It is also Muscle Man's birthday party, the team mascot.

Saturday is dog friendly with Bark In The Park and Sunday it's all about the kids with free admission, base running and more. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

4th Annual Granny Get-down

No one cooks better than grandma and this event puts her skills to the test. It's also a fundraiser for Dr. Piper Center. Volunteers from the center are the competitive cooks in this friendly contest. Attendees get to join a panel of celebrity judges and vote on the best dish. Marian Hall at St. Cecilia's Church, Fort Myers. Saturday 11am to 1pm. $20 More info here.

More Events This Weekend In The Fort Myers Area

Bacon Fest

If you love bacon, you will love this annual Cape Coral celebration. Enjoy bacon themed food and drinks at numerous restaurants and bars in the downtown area. Stroll to each stop, vote on your favorites and enjoy all kinds of bacon related fun. Saturday, 7pm to 11pm. Tickets start at $20. More info here.

Cornhole Tournament

Test your yard game skills and win cash prizes at the inaugural Sports Challenge America Cornhole Tournament in Bonita Springs. For a $25 registration fee, not only can you compete in the tournament, but also enjoy unlimited playing time on the ping pong and pool tables. Saturday 11am. More info here.

Arts And Crafts Show

Support local artists and vendors at this summer show hosted by The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. Enjoy handcrafted goods, food and lots more. Saturday, 9am to 1pm. Free. More info here.

Finally, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Download our station app

