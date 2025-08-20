Lady Gaga’s Roblox Partnership Sparks Excitement Amidst the Platform’s Safety Concerns and Legal Battles

Lady Gaga steps into Roblox's Dress to Impress game as a guest critic from August 16 to August 29. The pop star will score themed outfits and meet players in the virtual world while the gaming platform tackles safety issues.

The update adds fresh content for players. You can now strut their stuff in rounds based on her album Mayhem, tackle the Zombieboy task, and even snag special items. Players get access to new looks, featuring ten hairstyles, four faces, thirteen themed pieces, and two custom stages, as reported by IGN.

"The Mistress of Mayhem has decided to take over Dress To Impress. Explore new Lady Gaga-related themes, clothes, items, and more," stated the Roblox announcement, per NME. "Lady Gaga has now taken the role as Empress of Style Showdown. Explore the new 'Zombieboy' challenge only in Style Showdown."

This new partnership comes as Roblox faces mounting troubles. Louisiana's top lawyer has filed a lawsuit against the platform, citing weak age checks and poor content control. Hundreds of cases also claim the site failed to protect kids from bad actors.

A YouTuber named Schlep (RealSchlep) recently gained attention for exposing alleged child predators on the platform, but got banned shortly after. Roblox sent him a cease-and-desist, accusing him of breaking their community guidelines by bypassing their official moderation channels.

"No matter how it gets painted, me and my team got 6 predators arrested within the Roblox community in under a year. I sleep well at night knowing these people will not be able to abuse anymore children on Roblox. My work will always have amounted to something," Schlep wrote on X, as he posted pictures of child predators caught on there.

The backlash spans across the globe. Several countries, including Qatar, Turkey, Oman, and China, have shut down access to Roblox due to safety fears. These bans brought the company's stock value down by 10%, as reported by the India Times.

The timing of Lady Gaga's involvement with the company sparked debate online. "With everything revolving around roblox right now, this is..odd," one X user wrote. Another chimed in: "Not the best time for her to join Roblox," while a third user asked, "So she supports them protecting pedos??"

In the Style Showdown mode, Gaga will show up as an AI judge with pre-recorded lines. A special Eden round kicks off every two hours. Want to meet her avatar? You can post your Gaga-inspired designs on social media for a chance to win a spot at the virtual gathering on August 23.

This news comes as the star is in the middle of her The Mayhem Ball Tour, which kicked off in Las Vegas last month. She'll hit the stages in New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago before moving on to Europe in September, with stops in London, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Come December, she'll be cruising through stadiums in Australia. Want to catch her at any of these locations? You can find more details on her upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Lady Gaga's official website.