New Soccer Specialty Store Opens in Fort Myers, Fills Local Need

Soccer Post Fort Myers opened on Aug. 1, bringing top-tier soccer gear to Southwest Florida players. The store sits in a busy plaza by Publix, where McGregor Boulevard meets College Parkway.

"When we moved from California to Southwest Florida, we realized there wasn't a place for people to go and shop for their soccer gear," said Abby Rust, co-owner of Soccer Post Fort Myers, to WINK News. "They couldn't put cleats on. If they could, there were limited options."

The Rust family poured $75,000 into making their vision real. Players can now test cleats on turf and shoot at an indoor goal. Walls showcase rows of shoes and uniforms, with a spot just for Inter Miami's Messi gear.

The location sits just 4 miles from Kelly Road Soccer Complex, making it easy for Cape Coral, Cypress Lake, and Canterbury players to stop by.

"We love the store," James Rust said. "We've been dreaming about this day for our whole lives, really. My whole family played soccer. My grandpa coached it. My uncle coached it. It's always just been a passion of the family."

With the World Cup's final match set for July 19, 2026, in New Jersey, soccer buzz keeps building. The store is ready for the surge in fan interest.

"It gives people the opportunity to be a part of the soccer community," Abby Rust said. "Because realistically, it doesn't matter where you play or which club. If you're an avid player or you're just a fan. Or you're a tiny tot, just getting started. Everyone loves soccer."

Doors open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Sundays are noon to 5 p.m. Soccer Post Fort Myers is located at 9140 W. College Point Drive.

