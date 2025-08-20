ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Savory New Food And Wine Video Blog Debuts

Gina Birch
Girl at the back of a train, tracks in the distance. She is holding a glass of red wine and smiling for new food and wine video blog
Photo: Gina Birch

Food, wine and travel are three of my passions. I talk about them on the radio and have written about them in local, national and international publications for decades. Today, I'm excited to share a new food and wine video blog called Wining And Dining With Gina Birch.

The series takes Wine Wednesday to a new level with special guests and tastings. But that's not all. It also introduces food to the wine equation.

Wine and food are meant to go together. The right combinations bring out the best in both.

About The New Food And Wine Video Blog

This series features winemakers, winery owners and other experts in the field, giving inside info about their craft and their story.

Watch the videos. I hope they inspire you to try something new, travel to a new place or embark on a dream project like many of these people have done.

First Episode Of New Food And Wine Video Blog

We start the series on the road and aboard the famous Napa Valley Wine Train. My adventure took place in spring when the mustard was in bloom and the first bud breaks were occurring on the grape vines. It’s a wonderful time to visit.

The Wine Train is a bucket list adventure for many people. It is romantic, it is nostalgic, it is relaxing, it is a party, it can be whatever you desire. There are at least ten different experiences you can book at any given time, more during the holidays.

Tea cup and saucer on a ledge of a window with a view of vineyardsPhoto: Gina Birch

The Napa Valley Wine Train has numerous vintage rail cars, each designed for different food and wine tasting experiences.

The vintage train cars, including a 1915 pullman, amble along famous Highway 29 in the heart of Napa Valley. Each car on the train has been refurbished for different experiences. It's like stepping back in time

Staffers narrate the trip, pointing out iconic spots and nuggets of history. Then there are the vineyards producing the wine you happen to have in your glass as you amble by. It's a one-of-a-kind perspective.

Table with white linen, wine glass filled with white wine, food, a hand with a fork and a view of vineyards out the windowPhoto: Gina Birch

The famous Napa Valley Wine Train offers gourmet dining and a relaxing ride through the vineyards

In addition, there is a full kitchen in one of the cars. Food is cooked to order and it rivals many restaurants.

You don’t have to love wine to enjoy the train. It also has a full bar serving craft cocktails, mocktails and beer. Check out this video from my trip for a better idea. Here is another one.

I sat down with Nathan Davis, general manager of the Wine Train, for some great story telling. I think you will enjoy discovering the history and all the train has to offer.

New Food And Wine Video Blog

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
