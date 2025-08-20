Sizzle Dining Returns: Discounted Menus at 127 Local Restaurants for a Good Cause

Southwest Florida's dining scene comes alive this September as 127 local spots join Sizzle Dining. From Sept. 3 to Sept. 30, fixed-price specials will support food vendors while helping Blessings in a Backpack feed school kids.

Diners can pick from set menus at $19, $39, or $59. Each meal sends $1 to buy food for students who need it most during the school year.

"Last year we raised over $60,000," Guy Clarke, Sizzle Dining co-founder, said to News-Press. "Our goal is 80,000 dinners sold this year."

September usually brings quiet dining rooms to the area. But not during Sizzle. "People come out for Sizzle," Jessica Shoemaker, chef at Next Door and Gather in Cape Coral, said to News-Press. "It increases foot traffic and business. We've been doing it for years."

The list ranges from quick bites to white tablecloth spots. Ruth's Chris lights up Estero, while The Melting Pot and Bellini's welcome guests in Fort Myers. JWB Grill adds beach views on Fort Myers Beach. In Bonita Springs, Angelina's and the Hyatt's Tarpon Bay join the mix.

The food stays top-notch despite deals. "Other than the discounted price, nothing is different," Ralph Centalonza, owner of Sage on 47th in Cape Coral, said to News-Press. "All of our items are the same best-selling ones right down the line."