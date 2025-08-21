ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

22 Companies in Southwest Florida Make 2025 Inc. 5000 List for Remarkable Growth

Southwest Florida’s business scene shines as 22 local companies earned spots on Inc.’s 2025 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. Estero’s Rentvine is the highest-ranked local company at No. 60, with its growth…

Rebecca Allen
Keith Daubmann

Southwest Florida's business scene shines as 22 local companies earned spots on Inc.'s 2025 list of America's fastest-growing companies. Estero's Rentvine is the highest-ranked local company at No. 60, with its growth hitting 4,682%.

"We didn't scale Rentvine by shouting louder than everyone else. We did it by listening harder. The growth we're seeing is a direct result of building with our customers, not just for them," said CEO David Borden in a statement, according to Naples Daily News.

Veradata grabbed spot 532, growing 756% in AI tech. Hilton Global Advisors took 885th place, growing 480%. Naples-based Chomps hit 948, while NutriFusion landed at 3,436. 

"Our growth goals were sharp and clearly defined since founding, with a desire to bring a seamless route to true nutrition," said William Grand, NutriFusion CEO.

My Shower Door made the list nine times in 11 years. Their sister company, D3 Glass, got picked three years straight. Both stay under the Daubmann family.

The rankings track money earned between 2021 and 2024. To make the list, companies have at least $2 million in revenue in 2024.

The area's total dropped from 27 firms last year to 22 now. Winners came from many fields: health care, building, ads, and money management.

Across the country, these top firms brought in $300 billion last year and added half a million jobs in three years. Palo Alto's Akool topped everyone, growing an eye-popping 37,364%.

From Oct. 22 to 24, the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in Phoenix will celebrate this year's honorees, with the top 500 companies being recognized in Inc. magazine.

BusinessSouthwest Florida
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
skateboarding legs at skatepark
Local NewsFort Myers Skate Park Runs Into Permit Problem, Waits for City’s Answer Next WeekRebecca Allen
Cornhole board with yellow bags and a hand reaching for one for Weekend In The Fort Myers Area
Local News5 Things To Do For The Weekend In The Fort Myers AreaGina Birch
A detailed view of the NCAA logo
Local NewsFGCU Gets Ready for NCAA Direct Payment Rules as $20.5M Pay Cap Kicks InRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub