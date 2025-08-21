22 Companies in Southwest Florida Make 2025 Inc. 5000 List for Remarkable Growth

Southwest Florida's business scene shines as 22 local companies earned spots on Inc.'s 2025 list of America's fastest-growing companies. Estero's Rentvine is the highest-ranked local company at No. 60, with its growth hitting 4,682%.

"We didn't scale Rentvine by shouting louder than everyone else. We did it by listening harder. The growth we're seeing is a direct result of building with our customers, not just for them," said CEO David Borden in a statement, according to Naples Daily News.

Veradata grabbed spot 532, growing 756% in AI tech. Hilton Global Advisors took 885th place, growing 480%. Naples-based Chomps hit 948, while NutriFusion landed at 3,436.

"Our growth goals were sharp and clearly defined since founding, with a desire to bring a seamless route to true nutrition," said William Grand, NutriFusion CEO.

My Shower Door made the list nine times in 11 years. Their sister company, D3 Glass, got picked three years straight. Both stay under the Daubmann family.

The rankings track money earned between 2021 and 2024. To make the list, companies have at least $2 million in revenue in 2024.

The area's total dropped from 27 firms last year to 22 now. Winners came from many fields: health care, building, ads, and money management.

Across the country, these top firms brought in $300 billion last year and added half a million jobs in three years. Palo Alto's Akool topped everyone, growing an eye-popping 37,364%.