box of chocolate covered strawberries with a vase of pink flowers
I never know what I'm going to walk into in the morning. Today it was a chocolate covered delivery for the win. A big win! The box was full of treats from Shari's Berries and it is this week's Fabulous Find.

I was not familiar with Shari's Berries. However, a co-worker of mine was. He used to work in California where the company is located. He raved about this small business, how good the product always was and how nice the people were.

box of chocolate covered strawberries with a red box in the backgroundGina Birch

The chocolate covered treats from Shari's Berries still have condensation from the cold packs used for shipping to Florida

I immediately got on their website. The have all kinds of gift options including different kinds of strawberries. The one that caught my eye was a limited edition Dubai Chocolate. The trendy chocolate has pistachio and crunchy, shredded phyllo dough called kataifi. Think of a strawberry dipped and decorated with that. Yum.

The treats were shipped with freezer packs and even though they sat overnight, they were still cool. You can see the condensation in the photo above. A bouquet of flowers was included too.

Best part, the chocolate covered berries tasted fantastic. I shared with my co-workers who raved about them too. We are a happy bunch this morning.

Click here for a short video I made of all of the goodies.

Chocolate Covered Delivery For The Win

The gift basket was a thank you for an event I emceed on Sanibel Island at Donax Village. Davie Shoring is raising all eleven buildings in the community 11 feet higher so residents can better survive flooding from storms. It's a fascinating project.

It was so nice to walk into work bleary eyed at 5am and find a gift this. If you are looking to send a gift for a special occasion, a thank you or simply to lift someone's spirits, I can tell you first hand, these treats will do the trick.

ChocolateDeliveryDessertGift Basketstreats
