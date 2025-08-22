Beloved Bailey’s Makes Comeback on Sanibel Island, Keeping Family Tradition Alive After Hurricane Ian

The doors reopened at A Bit of Bailey's on Aug. 16, 2025. This small market brings back a 126-year-old island tradition that Hurricane Ian tried to wash away.

Richard Johnson and his daughters, Bailie and Calli, welcomed customers back. They watched as customers stepped across the original wood floors — saved pieces of the old store that weathered last September's storm.

"Finally, we're at a stage where I can invite people in," Richard Johnson said to the waiting crowd. "Look down. This is the same floor we had in the big store."

Fresh Yoder's ice cream from Sarasota fills the freezer cases. Soon, the smell of coffee will return when the popular coffee bar opens in three weeks.

The Johnsons want to rebuild at the old spot. "This new space will help fund the rebuild," Bailie Johnson said to Captiva Sanibel. "But for now, we're just taking plans a day at a time."

Dave Scheiber, who first walked these shores in 1974, couldn't hide his joy. "Bailey's is my go-to place. I am just so happy this store has reopened. I always enjoy speaking with the employees, and I cannot wait for the coffee bar to be up and running."