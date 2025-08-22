ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Freyguy Entertainment Wraps Up Pilot Episode of ‘Jimmy on the Rocks’ in Southwest Florida

The first episode of Jimmy on the Rocks wrapped up shooting at locations across Southwest Florida. Cape Coral’s Dixie Roadhouse served as the main set. The crew finished in April 2025, with…

Rebecca Allen
a black and white number 3 on a screen, a countdown to the movie
Photo: Gina Birch

The first episode of Jimmy on the Rocks wrapped up shooting at locations across Southwest Florida. Cape Coral's Dixie Roadhouse served as the main set. The crew finished in April 2025, with post-production now in full swing.

A run-down bar in Florida sits at the center of this tale. When a mysterious father leaves it to his son, chaos and comedy unfold. Film crews set up in five cities, from the shores of Punta Gorda to the streets of Naples, Bokeelia, and Bonita Springs.

"I was having a writers block and I started writing this. Next thing I know, there's six episodes written," said Jeff Frey, founder of Freyguy Entertainment, according to Cape Coral Breeze.

The project aims to turn Southwest Florida into a film hub. Assistant Director Marilu Garbi points to the ripple effects. "By bringing films here, you're activating catering, locations, camera crew, sound crew, actors, and it goes on and on," Garbi said.

Frey drew from his own move to Florida six years ago. Like him, the main character trades the Midwest for palm trees. Both share the weight of growing up without fathers.

Local talent fills the cast and crew, including members of Fort Myers' United Film and Television Artists and actors from Tampa. 

A sneak peek hits screens soon. The full trailer comes after. The team weighs options for distribution, from indie film festivals to major networks.

Now, they're calling on local businesses to sponsor the show. Sponsors get screen time and social media shout-outs.

Southwest Florida
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Beloved Bailey’s Makes Comeback on Sanibel Island, Keeping Family Tradition Alive After Hurricane Ian
Local NewsBeloved Bailey’s Makes Comeback on Sanibel Island, Keeping Family Tradition Alive After Hurricane IanRebecca Allen
RSW Airport Gate C3 with a Boeing airplane
Local NewsRSW Airport Construction Creates Detours During Terminal Expansion WorkRebecca Allen
Cinematic shot of Young Couple of Classical Ballet Dancers Performing on the Stage of Classic Theatre with Dramatic Lighting. Male and Female Dancers Rehearse their Performance Together Before a show
Local NewsOpera Naples Plans $30M Opera House, Pavarotti Museum, and Expands Festival SeasonRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub