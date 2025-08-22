Freyguy Entertainment Wraps Up Pilot Episode of ‘Jimmy on the Rocks’ in Southwest Florida

The first episode of Jimmy on the Rocks wrapped up shooting at locations across Southwest Florida. Cape Coral's Dixie Roadhouse served as the main set. The crew finished in April 2025, with post-production now in full swing.

A run-down bar in Florida sits at the center of this tale. When a mysterious father leaves it to his son, chaos and comedy unfold. Film crews set up in five cities, from the shores of Punta Gorda to the streets of Naples, Bokeelia, and Bonita Springs.

"I was having a writers block and I started writing this. Next thing I know, there's six episodes written," said Jeff Frey, founder of Freyguy Entertainment, according to Cape Coral Breeze.

The project aims to turn Southwest Florida into a film hub. Assistant Director Marilu Garbi points to the ripple effects. "By bringing films here, you're activating catering, locations, camera crew, sound crew, actors, and it goes on and on," Garbi said.

Frey drew from his own move to Florida six years ago. Like him, the main character trades the Midwest for palm trees. Both share the weight of growing up without fathers.

Local talent fills the cast and crew, including members of Fort Myers' United Film and Television Artists and actors from Tampa.

A sneak peek hits screens soon. The full trailer comes after. The team weighs options for distribution, from indie film festivals to major networks.