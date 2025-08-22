Opera Naples Plans $30M Opera House, Pavarotti Museum, and Expands Festival Season

Plans are underway for a $30 million opera house in Naples, Florida. The site will house both an opera venue and a museum, serving as the American base for the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation. With land secured and major funding in hand, the project moves forward.

Named Theater in the Garden, this 900-seat venue will rank second in size across Collier County. Plans call for an open-air stage, dining spot with opera themes, and exhibition space filled with stage wear and mementos from past shows.

"We had this idea of having this grand opera house in Naples," said Melanie Kalnins, Opera Naples' executive director, according to News-Press.

Construction will unfold in two phases. Board member Livio Ferrari shared that phase one brings an outdoor space for star-lit shows. The main stage comes next. "The design is already 90% concluded. We have the team of acousticians, architects, and so forth already working on it," Ferrari said.

Recent success fuels this growth. Ticket revenue increased by 30% in 2025. Financial backing surged 310% during that same period.

Working with Nicoletta Pavarotti sparked two key initiatives. Young vocalists now train at the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples Academy. Top talents can win spots at major venues through the foundation's voice contest.