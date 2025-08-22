RSW Airport Construction Creates Detours During Terminal Expansion Work

Walkway 5 near the west entrance of RSW's Rental Car building will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily through Aug. 29. The closure affects access to rental services, shuttle stops, and taxi pickup zones.

Travelers must use marked detours, with signs pointing the way to parking structures, ground transport, and car rental spots.

This shutdown marks a key step in Phase Two of the terminal growth plan. The project adds Concourse E, featuring 14 gates, a new security zone, and additional spots to grab food and drinks.