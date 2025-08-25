ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Cape Coral Local Pushes for Vacation Rental Fee Jump to $500 Based on City Expenses

A Cape Coral local wants the city to raise vacation rental fees to $500. City data shows each rental costs $411 in basic services. The money would pay for police,…

Kelly Shearing
Aerial photo residential neighborhoods in Cape Coral Florida USA
Getty Royalty Free

A Cape Coral local wants the city to raise vacation rental fees to $500. City data shows each rental costs $411 in basic services. The money would pay for police, fire, and code checks.

 Lou Navarra fought against a $350 increase, according to Cape Coral Breeze. The current fee sits at $35, far below actual costs.

"It should be at $500," Navarra stated in his letter. During a meeting with stakeholders (11 realtors and one resident), City Manager Rob Ilczyszyn broke down the $411 cost per rental unit for basic city services.

Ms. Lastra's stakeholder group objects to the planned $350 increase. Many owners skip paying even the small $35 fee now in place. On this point, Councilmember Steinke wants strict fines for those who break the rules.

This debate fits into bigger city issues. Navarra points out weak enforcement of truck parking rules and strain from new construction. Police say they can't watch for illegal commercial parking as they're stretched thin with more pressing matters.

Instead of a mobility fee, Navarra suggests charging builders for each new home they add. He warns that northern developers bringing waves of new residents strain local schools, create teacher shortages, and overwhelm medical facilities.

The city council hasn't set a date to vote on the rental fee changes.

Cape Coral
Kelly ShearingWriter
