Florida Neighbors Band Together to Make Bus Stops Safer for Kids

Last week, twenty new benches appeared at school bus stops across Lehigh Acres and Cape Coral. Local residents took action to keep students away from dangerous street-side waiting spots. The…

Last week, twenty new benches appeared at school bus stops across Lehigh Acres and Cape Coral. Local residents took action to keep students away from dangerous street-side waiting spots.

The force behind 'Adopt a Stop', Abigale Boussari, pushed for better bus stop conditions through bench installations and basic upkeep. "If we can clean up the bus stops and place a bench that will entice the kids to go sit at the bench rather than being in the road... It has to be done," said Boussari to WINK News.

Workers at Tropical Smoothie pitched in their tips until they hit $600, which was enough cash for all twenty benches. Katherine Hernandez, who works at the shop, saw it as an investment in safety. "We want to do something to better our space where we live for future generations," Hernandez said.

Ten benches now stand in Lehigh Acres since Sunday's work. Cape Coral stops will get the other ten soon.

"If we don't step up as a community, when is it going to get done? I'm tired of waiting for the city or the state," Boussari told FOX 4 News.

Success stems from strong local support. Nearby residents give their time to watch over the new additions. Teams tackle grass cutting and cleanup before any bench goes in.

Lee County took notice of these community efforts. Parents who spot overgrown grass at bus stops can now submit requests through the county's website for maintenance.

