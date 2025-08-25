Fort Myers Café Makes Fresh Start in New Spot After Hurricane Ian Wipes Out Original Location

A downtown Fort Myers eatery plans to reopen its doors, marking a comeback nearly three years after Hurricane Ian destroyed its Dean Street site. The new Green Cup Café sits across from the library, boasting 1,400 square feet of space.

The path to reopening wasn't smooth for Rob Podgorski and Jennifer Carbajal. While searching for their new site, they kept the business alive through temporary setups at Remedies Parlor and Millennial Brewing.

"There's not a lot of small businesses after Ian that came back. Most of the businesses that were destroyed by that came back, usually with large financial backing. Most of the small businesses pretty much didn't," Podgorski said, according to WINK News.

Their updated menu keeps its plant-based focus while adding fresh choices. New items include a mushroom sandwich made with lion's mane and their take on a meatless chicken dish. They've switched from coffee to focus on teas and fresh-pressed juices.

"We're just really pumped to be able to provide what we were doing and just kind of put a new twist on it," said Podgorski. The expanded location will host more community events.

The café welcomes back four staff members from its original team. Alexa Rios, who started when the new owners took over, stuck by their side through each challenge.

"I couldn't be more excited to be up and running again. I've been doing whatever I can to help move things along. I love being around passionate, genuine, radiant, and knowledgeable humans," said Rios.