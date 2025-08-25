ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Public Notice Announcement for WJPT

On August 18, 2025, Beasley Media Group Licenses, LLC, licensee of WJPT(FM), 106.3 MHz, Fort Myers, Florida, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the station’s broadcast license to Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff3989e524501989f5aebb20398&id=25076ff3989e524501989f5aebb20398&goBack=N

