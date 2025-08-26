5 End Of Summer Recipes For Labor Day

This weekend is considered the official end of summer for many Americans. There will be pool parties, beach days, and cookouts to celebrate and to help in the food department, here are 5 recipes for Labor Day soirees.

Saying goodbye to summer also means bidding farewell to some seasonal, fresh produce. Before the supplies of local sweet corn and juicy watermelons start dwindling, take advantage of them with recipes like these. All of them feature traditional summer fruits and vegetables.

In addition, if you have an air fryer, here are some easy appetizers to try for your gathering.

All of the videos here were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday.

End Of Summer Recipes For Labor Day

Watermelon

I love a good watermelon, feta and mint salad for summer. I sometimes add black olives and a little olive oil spiked with hot sauce. Grilling watermelon is also popular and don't even get me started on the cocktail options. But what about chocolate? When it comes to chocolate dips, strawberries are top of mind. That was until I saw this video.

Peaches

Nothing beats a ripe peach, juice dripping down your chin, on a hot summer day. They are also great on the grill. I like this recipe tweaked and used as a type of bruschetta too. Put the mixture on small pieces of crostini or grilled baguette bread for a delicious appetizer. Some similar recipes use burrata instead of cottage cheese for a more decadent twist.

More Recipes For Labor Day

Zuchinni

I'm a huge fan of zucchini fries, fritters and bread. However, I thought ribbons like this were only for cocktail garnishes. But if you're going to all that effort, why not ribbon a few more for the grill. Just watch the cooking time since they are so thin.

Tomatoes

Tomato salads are no brainers. Get a good ripe tomato, slice it thin, add some herbs and olive oil and put them on a plate for enjoyment in a multitude of ways. This stuffed and baked tomato is a great side dish. The cottage cheese adds a nice amount of protein too.

Corn

Street corn, grilled corn, corn salsa, there are so many great ways to use fresh corn. This recipe stood out to me because it uses other seasonal ingredients and looks refreshing. It also looks easy to make. No complicated directions but rather instructions that you can easily tweak and adjust.