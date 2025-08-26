Coast Guard Looks Into Possible Diesel Leak in Caloosahatchee River, Sparking Environmental Worries

Near the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers, an oily sheen caught the attention of watchful residents. The U.S. Coast Guard stepped in to check the waters after reports surfaced about diesel seeping into the Caloosahatchee River since Aug. 22, 2025.

"My husband and the neighbor went out cruising on the river, and they noticed a huge oil spill," said Soany Collazo to WINK News.

Her husband, Wilner Ramirez, described the extent of the spill. "My neighbor and I see oil, oil everywhere in the water. It's super large, super large."

The spill threatens local wildlife. "We don't want fish to be contaminated," Collazo warned. Manatees swim these waters. So do dolphins and otters.