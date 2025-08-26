Olivia Rodrigo Announces 136-Page Tour Book with Special Collectibles

A striking hardcover book showcasing Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour will be released on September 26. Priced at $38, this keepsake features photos from behind the scenes, plus extras including a trading card, double-sided poster, stickers, and red silk bookmark.

Each book sits snug in a custom-cut case. Stars shine in metallic foil while silver sparkles catch the light. The 7.5 by 9-inch volume bursts with pictures from Rodrigo's 97 shows that spanned the globe.

This release marks the grand finale of the 22-year-old's first big arena run, which wrapped up in Manchester. She blazed through packed venues across five continents, winning hearts from North America to Europe to Asia, Australia, and South America.

Raw snapshots fill the pages — quiet moments before shows, wild fan meetings, and late-night victory parties. The lens caught magic between Rodrigo and guest artists Chappell Roan and St. Vincent as they lit up stages worldwide.

She hasn't slowed down since the final bow. At Lollapalooza on August 1, she stunned the crowd with an electric headlining performance in Chicago's Grant Park. The "Driver's License" star also surprised fans who went to see her by bringing Weezer onstage during her set to perform their hits "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So."

While screens rule our world, this book brings back the joy of holding memories in your hands. It turns fleeting concert magic into something fans can touch and treasure.

Want to get a piece of GUTS experience through the 136-page hardcover book? It's only available to pre-order on Olivia Rodrigo's official website. Shipping will start on October 3.