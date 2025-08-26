Whataburger Plans First Southwest Florida Location in Fort Myers

A new Whataburger restaurant will open next fall at 12916 South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers, making it their first location in Southwest Florida. The property currently sits empty, just across from Bell Tower shops.

The burger joint joins the chain's growing network of over 1,100 locations across 16 states. They're setting up shop next to Mission BBQ in one of Fort Myers' busiest shopping areas.

The company continues expanding into new markets. After a 15-year break, they're returning to Tampa Bay and Largo with new restaurants planned.

Currently, burger lovers have to drive up to 90 miles to get their Whataburger fix. The nearest locations are in Jacksonville and Tallahassee up in North Florida.

Fresh patties cook on the grill before being served on warm, toasted buns. Signature items include their house-made ketchup and grilled jalapeños.

What began as a small stand in Corpus Christi has grown into a restaurant giant. Florida caught their attention for expansion, with new stores opening across the state.

The South Cleveland Avenue location joins a busy stretch packed with popular restaurant chains near Bell Tower.

Construction crews will soon begin transforming the empty lot into a bustling restaurant before next fall's opening.