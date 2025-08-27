7 Fun Spots For Labor Day Weekend In SWFL

Here are 7 places to find some family fun for Labor Day Weekend In SWFL. There are festivals, dance parties and gaming opportunities. This weekend also kicks off college football season so local restaurants and bars will be full of spirited fans.

If you are hosting a weekend party or are going to one and need a seasonal dish to bring, here are some great recipes to try.

Labor Day Weekend In SWFL

Jimmy Buffett Day

Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach is hosting its annual "Day of Service" and also supporting My Autism Connection (MAC). Attend the Carnival of Fun on the Sunset Terrace and in the Compass Rose Ballroom for all kinds of family-friendly activities. There will also be lots of sensory-specific activities for all ages. Friday, 10am to 2pm. Free. More info here.

Studio 75: The Ultimate Dance & Karaoke Party

Go back 50 years in time to celebrate the 70's at the Lee County Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers for this nostalgic party that includes dance offs, costume contests, music videos and lots more. Get into your disco groove and have a little fun at this unique party. The Dance Party is in the Gallery, while the Karaoke performances are in the Foulds Theater. Saturday, 8pm to 11pm. From $12. More info here

Charlotte County Fan Expo

If you are into gaming and cosplay, this event is for you. Enjoy tournaments, displays, panel discussions and lots more. It all takes place at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.

Festival Fun For Labor Day Weekend In SWFL

Bacon Fest

If you love bacon, you will love this annual Cape Coral celebration. Enjoy bacon themed food and drinks at numerous restaurants and bars in the downtown area. Stroll to each stop, vote on your favorites and enjoy all kinds of bacon related fun. Saturday, 7pm to 11pm. Tickets start at $20. More info here.

SummerWeen

Fort Myers Brewing Company is getting you ready for Halloween a little early at this two-day festival. It is a combo of summer and spooky vibes with lots of live music, carved watermelon displays and even costume contests. In addition, the brewery is releasing a new strawberry-peach lager. Friday and Saturday. Free. More info here.

Artsy Fun For Labor Day Weekend In SWFL

Waterlily Weekend

Naples Botanical Garden is hosting their annual waterlily displays and events featuring more than 300 flower specimens, related activities and more. Participation in the event is included with regular garden admission. Specialty tours offered all weekend. Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 2pm. Info here.

RAUSCHENBERG 100 – A Centennial Celebration