Oak & Stone To Open Eighth Florida Location in Cape Coral This November

Oak & Stone claims to have the region’s largest self-serve beer wall. You will find some 50 selections and the taps rotate for variety.

A new Oak & Stone will open its doors at 4720 SE 9th Place in Cape Coral. The site marks their second spot in Lee County, bringing new dining options to the area.

"With its variety of shops, scenic waterfront and vibrant dining scene, Cape Coral is a perfect place for Oak & Stone to put down roots and find a new following among foodies seeking a fun and relaxed place to gather, share and enjoy," said Sam Aguilar, brand president, in a statement, according to Business Observer.

Built to seat 200 people, the space will dish up meals throughout the day. Guests can pick from scratch-made items, custom pizzas, and guest picks like smoky gouda mac 'n cheese and Philly cheesesteak rolls.

The space will feature bars, a front patio, and a back courtyard. Groups can book a special room for private events. The spot adds a twist to their well-known Tap Wall — now guests can pour their own wine and mix drinks, not just beer.

Since starting in Sarasota back in 2016, they've spread across Florida. Now you'll find them serving food and drinks in Bradenton, Estero, Naples, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Venice.

Artistry Restaurants in Winter Park owns the brand, along with 51 spots across five states, mixing it up with places like Atlantic Beer & Oyster, Boca, The Chapman, Hickory Tavern, Sandbar Amelia Island, and Shrimp Basket.