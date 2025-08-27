ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
August 28th is National Red Wine Day. In addition, the Thursday before Labor Day has been labeled National Cabernet Sauvignon Day. This year the two days coincide in a perfect…

Gina Birch
For women holding red wine glasses in a toast for Red Wine Storm For Labor Day
Photo: Gina Birch

August 28th is National Red Wine Day. In addition, the Thursday before Labor Day has been labeled National Cabernet Sauvignon Day. This year the two days coincide in a perfect red wine storm for Labor Day Weekend.

For Wine Wednesday, here are 5 reds, including cabernet sauvignon, from around the world. They are different styles and different price points to tempt your taste buds for the last weekend of August.

Domaine St Laurent Pinot Noir

Bottle of Domaine St Laurent Pinot Noir agains a tiger print backdropGIna Birch

Pinot Noirs are typically good red wines for hot days. Domaine St. Laurent is a family winery in Oregon making a French-style pinot. It has bright red fruit, cherry, strawberry and a touch of pomegranate. The finish is a bit minerally with enough acid to compliment lamb, salmon and even pastas. $18

2020 Susana Balbo Nosotros

Bottle of 2020 Susana Balbo Nosotros on a table with a wine glass full of red wineGina Birch

This is a wow wine from well-respected Argentinian winemaker Susana Balbo. It's a single vineyard malbec that is voluptuous with dense fruit, spice, even hints of violets. It was one of my favorites at a recent wine dinner, served with antelope in stewed dark fruit compote. Divine and worth the splurge. Needs a little time to open. $140.

2022 Grand Periples St. Julien

Bottle of Grand Periples Bordeaux wineGina Birch

This is a new wine to the United States. The grapes are sourced from some of the most renowned vineyards (2nd growth) in Bordeaux, France. 75% merlot, the rest cabernet, the wine is gorgeous in the glass, elegant yet intense on the palate. Decant before serving. At under $50, it's a Bordeaux bargain.

Here By Chance Cabernet

Bottle of Here By Chance Cabernet Sauvignon with a black box reading the same words in the back groundGina Birch

I love this packaging and the name of Here By Chance Cabernet. It is another new wine. The name celebrates the spirit of serendipity. Some of life's best moments happen by chance (like the discovery of Paso Robles wine region) and over bottles of great wine and food. The cab has a big mouthfeel, lush fruit and is a bit brambly with wild herbs. Versatile and a good value. $24.99

True Myth Cabernet

Singl bottle of True Myth cabernet SauvignonGina Birch

I've always loved the True Myth wine labels. They make me think something beautiful will be inside. I'm never disappointed. Also from Paso Robles, this cabernet smells a little like clove, cherry, and fall spice. On the palate it is bing cherry, a little chocolate and spice. I want to have it with pork or BBQ ribs this weekend. $24

More Than A Red Wine Storm For Labor Day

Don't forget to check out Wining And Dining With Gina Birch, a new video blog on the Sunny 106.3 YouTube Channel. The first episode takes place on a vintage train car, rolling through Napa Valley. Warning, it might ignite your wanderlust.

Click the link below to watch, and please subscribe so you won't miss next week's release.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
