August 28th is National Red Wine Day. In addition, the Thursday before Labor Day has been labeled National Cabernet Sauvignon Day. This year the two days coincide in a perfect red wine storm for Labor Day Weekend.

For Wine Wednesday, here are 5 reds, including cabernet sauvignon, from around the world. They are different styles and different price points to tempt your taste buds for the last weekend of August.

Red Wine Storm For Labor Day

Domaine St Laurent Pinot Noir

GIna Birch

Pinot Noirs are typically good red wines for hot days. Domaine St. Laurent is a family winery in Oregon making a French-style pinot. It has bright red fruit, cherry, strawberry and a touch of pomegranate. The finish is a bit minerally with enough acid to compliment lamb, salmon and even pastas. $18

2020 Susana Balbo Nosotros

Gina Birch

This is a wow wine from well-respected Argentinian winemaker Susana Balbo. It's a single vineyard malbec that is voluptuous with dense fruit, spice, even hints of violets. It was one of my favorites at a recent wine dinner, served with antelope in stewed dark fruit compote. Divine and worth the splurge. Needs a little time to open. $140.

Perfect Red Wine Storm For Labor Day

2022 Grand Periples St. Julien

Gina Birch

This is a new wine to the United States. The grapes are sourced from some of the most renowned vineyards (2nd growth) in Bordeaux, France. 75% merlot, the rest cabernet, the wine is gorgeous in the glass, elegant yet intense on the palate. Decant before serving. At under $50, it's a Bordeaux bargain.

Here By Chance Cabernet

Gina Birch

I love this packaging and the name of Here By Chance Cabernet. It is another new wine. The name celebrates the spirit of serendipity. Some of life's best moments happen by chance (like the discovery of Paso Robles wine region) and over bottles of great wine and food. The cab has a big mouthfeel, lush fruit and is a bit brambly with wild herbs. Versatile and a good value. $24.99

True Myth Cabernet

Gina Birch

I've always loved the True Myth wine labels. They make me think something beautiful will be inside. I'm never disappointed. Also from Paso Robles, this cabernet smells a little like clove, cherry, and fall spice. On the palate it is bing cherry, a little chocolate and spice. I want to have it with pork or BBQ ribs this weekend. $24

More Than A Red Wine Storm For Labor Day

