Billie Eilish Drops Custom UNO Deck With Street Art Design

Music sensation Billie Eilish has unveiled a special UNO deck that shows her street art style.

Made with thick 300-gram stock, this deck stands out. The numbers stay clear and bold, so there are no mix-ups between those tricky 6s and 9s. Each card pops with bright colors and sharp details.

Eilish has been vocal about her love for the card game, even contributing to discourse surrounding UNO on social platforms. She has also called out the creators for tweeting "some garbage about like oh you can't stack pluses. Sorry — the game's not fun then," she stated, as reported by Stereogum.

Card games run deep in the 23-year-old star's world. At Questlove's party a few years ago, she threw down cards with Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, and Duckwrth. These nights turned into wild matches that lasted hours. Now, she has designed her limited-edition pack of the controversial card game.

This new deck joins an action-packed schedule. Her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour keeps rolling, with extra shows tacked on since May. This fall, she'll head back to North America and rock stadiums in Miami, Orlando, Charlotte, New York, New Orleans, before the final shows at San Francisco's Chase Center on November 22-23.

You can see the details of the remaining dates of her shows and buy tickets from the "What Was I Made For" singer's official tour page. Before the tour news broke, she spent months sharing her UNO battles online.