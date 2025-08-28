Florida Coconut Water Making A Difference

Florida coconut water, CoAqua, sent me free cans for a virtual media tasting in exchange for a fair and honest review.

I'll be honest. I have always been indifferent about coconut water. Until now. After participating in a media tasting of CoAqua Coconut Water with the Coco Bros (founders), I have an entirely new appreciation and taste for it.

CoAqua is a Florida based company making a super-premium coconut water meant to redefine what hydration looks and tastes like. The Coco Bros (Justin Bruckel and Tony Cadieux) were first introduced to the brand in New Zealand. They bought it, brought it to Florida and have been steadily growing it over the last couple of years.

Health and wellness experts say coconut water a good, natural source for hydration and replacing electrolytes.

The water CoAqua uses is sourced from young, green coconuts in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam. Then exotic flavors are added which take the product to a new level and appealing to a new audience.

Coaqua Coaqua coconut water comes in six flavors

Florida Coconut Water Flavors

CoAqua comes in six different flavors. I really enjoyed the espresso flavor. In addition, I can see using the Citrus Circus or even the Lemony Passion in a sparkling wine cocktail for a healthful and hydrating twist.

Still Coconut Water

Sparkling Coconut Water

Citrus Circus

Lemony Passion

Soursoppin'

Espresso'd Coconut Water

More About CoAqua Florida Coconut Water

CoAqua is eco conscious. The coconut water is sustainably packaged and Kosher certified. Finally, the company is also committed to giving back, partnering with Bikes For Kids Foundation to support at-risk youth. They've donated tens of thousands of bikes and helmets to young children as an incentive for reading, writing and doing well in school.