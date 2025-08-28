Four Seasons Resort at Naples Beach Club Names Top Culinary Team Ahead of Late 2025 Opening

The upcoming Four Seasons Resort at Naples Beach Club has selected its top food staff. Michael Rodriguez will direct food operations, with Fabio Quarta as head chef and Eddy Dhenin making desserts.

"This remarkable group of talent is excited to introduce a new approach and exciting new flavours to the Naples' dining scene," said Diego Angarita, General Manager of Naples Beach Club, per Four Seasons Press.

Rodriguez brings skills from Four Seasons Punta Mita and Houston. Dhenin won big at Paris's Grand Marnier contest for young chefs.

Four dining spots will be featured at the resort. The Merchant Room pairs Gulf Coast tastes with French flair, backed by star chef Gavin Kaysen's expertise. Fresh catches star at HB's beach spot, while Sunset Bar mixes Latin zest into drinks and dishes.

Early birds can grab treats at Naples Trading Company, with fresh bread, quick bites, and drinks perfect for beach days.

The new resort features 220 rooms tucked into its seaside setting, along with 48 suites and 153 private homes.

Guests can unwind at the spa, play sports, or hit meetings in style. A new golf course crafted by Fazio adds to the fun. Market Square will buzz with shops and places to eat.