Phase Two of Corkscrew Road Widening Kicks Off Amid Construction Delays and Nightly Lane Closures

Work has started on the next stage of Lee County's $27 million road project. Starting next week, crews will close lanes at night between Bella Terra Boulevard and Alico Road. The work will add lanes and paths to the 4.4-mile stretch from Ben Hill Griffin Parkway to Alico Road.

Night work runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as workers put in storm drains. Due to power line moves and utility work, the finish date has moved from fall to late 2026.

"When the project is completed, there will be one lane eastbound through lane, one lane east to north, so there'll be a turn lane, and then also two through lanes westbound, which will be really helpful in the mornings," said Jennifer Dorning, Lee County's project public information consultant.

The first part from Ben Hill Griffin Parkway to Bella Terra finished months ago. "The second it opened up the two lanes. There's a big difference. Just once you immediately get to that, it opening up in the flow of traffic and everything," Seth Penner, who works near the road, told WINK News.

A new traffic light went up at Corkscrew and Alico Roads on April 17. Now, teams focus on putting in drains on the street's south side.

Plans call for a wide 10-foot path on the south and a 6-foot walk on the north. "I'm very happy about that. Yes, because I feel like there's a lot of kids who ride their bikes along the side, and I feel like it's too dangerous," said Ainsley Copeland, a local resident.

Bergeron Land Development Inc. leads the work. Flag workers direct traffic during the day while trucks move dirt near the road's edge.