Southwest Florida’s September Events Calendar Features Food Festival, Sports, and Fundraisers

A massive dining celebration kicks off Southwest Florida's September schedule. From Sept. 3 to Sept. 30, Sizzle Dining brings 128 restaurants together, offering special menus while supporting local food banks.

This month-long food fest has shattered previous attendance marks. Eight spots now add weekend brunch options. Each meal bought sends a dollar to Blessings in a Backpack, putting food in young students' hands for weekends.

Brightwater Lagoon packs Labor Day weekend with fun. Cigars, college colors, and watermelon contests run Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

Baseball fans can catch the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels' final home stand on Sept. 4. Bay Street Yard kicks off NFL viewing with Eagles vs Cowboys on their big LED display.

The Calusa Sportsman Foundation's fifth yearly Inshore Benefit fishing contest runs Sept. 5-6. Money goes to the Boys & Girls Clubs and Valerie's House. At Florida SouthWestern State College, the Tunnel to Towers 5K on Sept. 6 supports wounded heroes and emergency workers.

Legal minds gather twice — first for Judge Bocelli's Chambers Lunch on September 5, then a clerk's update onSeptember 26.

Wine buffs can hit JWB Wine Experience at Margaritaville Beach Resort Sept. 11.

Mel's Diner hosts a Sept. 19 breakfast supporting Barbara's Friends cancer program. The next day brings the eighth Clips for Cancer gathering to Bell Tower Shops.

Mad About Hunger, the 19th yearly fundraiser by Community Cooperative, is on Sept. 25. Guests sip drinks, join tea parties, and bid in auctions to fight local hunger issues.