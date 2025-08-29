5 Frozen Boozy Treats Labor Day Fun

Labor Day Weekend is the traditional end of summer. For one last hot weather hoorah, here are 5 frozen boozy treats for your parties and celebrations. If you need some seasonal food recipes to match, click here.

The popsicles pictured above are a spin on a daiquiri and they are easy to make.

You'll need popsicle molds, 2 ounces of Dos Maderas 5+3 Rum, the zest of one lime and 1/2 cup of it's fresh lime juice. Finally, 1 cup of simple syrup.

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher or container with a spout and still well. Next, pour into the popsicle mold leaving a little room for a lime slice or other fruit as a garnish. Insert wooden stick and freeze overnight or until fully set.

Pro Tips For Frozen Boozy Treats

Whether you are making boozy pops and ice cream or frozen cocktails, it's hot out. So, here are a few tricks to keep your treats nice and cold for as long as possible.

Freeze your fruit. It adds body without watering things down

Pre-chill spirits. They won't melt ice this way.

Swap granulated sugar for simple syrup. It mixes better.

Use a high-powered blender and keep ingredients below 2/3 line for smooth texture.

Use crushed ice. It's easier on your blender and silkier in the glass

Recipes For Frozen Boozy Treats

Strawberry Daiquiri Nicecream

I tried this and give it a thumbs up. It is a fantastic treat and easy ice cream hack

Recipe from @TheRogueBrusselSprout

2 ounces Koloa Kaua'i White Rum

4 ripe bananas, sliced and frozen

1 cup frozen strawberries

Dash of full-fat coconut milk, as needed

At least a day in advance, slice bananas and freeze in a sealed container. When ready to make, combine them with the frozen strawberries, lime juice and rum in a food processor. Process until thick and creamy like soft serve ice cream. This is where you add coconut milk if needed for mixing and a creamy texture.

From here, you can serve or put in freezer for a couple of hours if you want it to firm up a bit

Riunite Sangria Popsicle

Riunite Sangria

Sangria is a great summer beverage. Riunite may be known for its Lambrusco but also makes a nice sangria. Mix up that sangria with any of your special extras or follow this recipe for great fun. The frozen treats are visually pleasing too. You'll need a popsicle mold.

3/4 cup of Riunite Red Sangria

1 cup ginger beer

3/4 cup orange juice

Strawberries, sliced

Limes, sliced

Fill each popsicle mold with fruit. In a small pitcher with a pour spout, combine sangria and beer. Fill each mold about 3/4 and freeze for 1 hour. Finally, top each popsicle with orange juice, add popsicle sticks and freeze for another 8 hours.

Frozen Bourbon Dreamsicle

Jeptha Creed Bourbon

I tried this one too and it is addicting. Warning. At first, I couldn't get my head around putting this delicious bourbon in anything but my glass. But I quickly got over it.

2 ounces Jeptha Creed Bottled-in-Bond-Bourbon

3 ounces ice cream (you can get creative, I used vanilla)

3 ounces orange juice

2 dashes vanilla extract

2 scoops ice (8-10 ounces)

Reserve for garnish, whipped cream and orange slices

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass and top with whipped cream and an orange slice. Serves one large or two small glass portions

One More Frozen Boozy Treats

PASSOA Frozen Margarita

This one is on my list for the weekend. Passionfruit Margarita? Yes please. This recipe makes a huge party batch. Cut it down or mix and keep it in a pitcher in the refrigerator. Then blend with ice when ready to serve.

24.5 ounces Passoa

10.5 ounces Bols Triple Sec

40 ounces silver tequila

24.5 ounces of lime juice

21 ounces of simple syrup

52 ounces cold water

Mix all ingredients. Add to blender with lots of ice. Add pulp of fresh passion fruit for an option.