Cape Coral Library To Show Off 60 Local Artists’ Work in September Show

Starting Sept. 4, art will fill the walls and cases of Cape Coral Library. More than 60 artists from the Dedicated Artists of Southwest Florida will display their creations through Oct. 30. This marks their eighth exhibition at the venue's galleries.

New pieces, both flat and three-dimensional, will catch visitors' eyes throughout the space. Since their last exhibition two years ago, members have crafted an entirely new collection of work.

Artists from three counties make up this creative circle. Some live here full-time, while others split their seasons between Florida and northern homes. When winter brings its temporary residents south, they join in the group's activities.

Each month, members gather at the Cape Coral Art League's Cultural Park Boulevard site. As a nonprofit organization, they pour time and talent into local needs. Food fills shelves at Harry Chapin Food Bank through their support. Young minds bloom with help from their visual arts scholarship for Lee County students.

Their care touches lives in unexpected ways. Teens stepping out of foster care find their walls brightened with original art. Small hands at the Children's Network of Southwest Florida open specially decorated boxes. In moments of deep loss, families receive Memory Boxes through local hospitals — gifts that hold space for grief.