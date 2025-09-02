Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.3 Billion After No Labor Day Winner

The Powerball jackpot shot up to $1.3 billion after nobody won Monday's Labor Day drawing. The massive prize is now the fifth-biggest ever offered in the game.

"America has waited all year for the chance to play for a billion-dollar jackpot," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, to ABC News.

The numbers drawn Monday were 8, 23, 25, 40, and 53, with a red Powerball of 5. Lucky winners can pick between getting $589 million in cash right away or yearly payments over 30 years.

Ten tickets scored $1 million wins by matching five white balls. The winning tickets were bought at stores in nine states - California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. New Jersey got lucky with two winners.

Players in Montana and North Carolina got even luckier with Power Play, bumping their prizes up to $2 million.

The hunt for a winner has gone on for 40 straight drawings since someone last won on May 31. That's getting close to the record of 42 drawings, which ended last April when someone in Oregon won $1.326 billion.

This huge prize ranks fifth in Powerball history. California's Edwin Castro holds the record with his incredible $2.04 billion win from November 2022. The next biggest were the $1.765 billion prize from October 2023 and the $1.586 billion split between three winners in early 2016.

People can try their luck in 45 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S Virgin Islands for $2 a ticket. While you have a 1 in 25 shot at winning something, hitting the jackpot is super rare at 1 in 292 million.