Savor And Celebrate Bacon With These 5 Recipes

Saturday is a National Bacon Day. Not that you need an excuse to eat this addicting cured meat. However here are some sweet and savory bacon recipes to celebrate with.

All of the videos here were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday. Most of the instructions are in the captions but it's also fun to have the audio on.

Celebrate With These Bacon Recipes

Millionaire Bacon

Who doesn't like Millionaire Bacon? I mean really, the sweet, salty and savory combo is perfect. You can doctor this up with all kinds of seasoning. However, here are the basics to make at home.

Bacon In Water

I've seen this trend on social media, cooking bacon in water. I never quite understood why I would want to try that. However, this guy gives a great explanation. It makes sense if you want to give it a go.

Bacon Chicken Bake

This has a lot of steps and ingredients. I wasn't sure where he was going with it at first. But this certainly is a different recipe and makes a full meal too.

More Bacon Recipes

Bacon Wrapped Burger

I've seen bacon pieces put in hamburger meat. Then there is the obvious, putting strips of bacon on top of your beef patty. But this is an entirely new idea for me.

Bacon Crackers