Wrapping up a short work week, here are 5 SWFL weekend events not to miss. From baseball to charity events and foodie finds, there is something for everyone.

It's time for another Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk. This is a monthly event that takes place the first Friday fo each month. The majority of events take place along First Street from 5pm to 9pm. However, don't forget to amble down the side roads and into galleries, shops and bars. Here you'll find artists at work, demonstrations and special exhibits.

If you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Disney On Ice

A show that is designed to entertain the entire family, it returns to SWFL and Hertz Arena Thursday through Sunday. See your favorite Disney characters from iconic movies, dance and perform on ice. Ticket prices vary. Parking is pricey, $20. More info here.

Sizzle Dining

This is the first full weekend of Sizzle Dining. The annual event not only raises money for Blessings in a Backpack, it also supports local restaurants during one of the slowest times of the year. Best of all, you get great dining deals via prefix menus. More than 100 restaurants are participating from Marco Island to Cape Coral. More info here.

Mighty Mussels

The Fort Myers Might Mussels take on the St. Lucie Mets in a weekend home series. Friday, stay after the game for fireworks. It's also Everblades night in a sports crossover. Wear a jersey and get discounts. Saturday is all about animals with Bark in the Park and on Suday, kids take over. They get free tickets, get to run the bases and more. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

More SWFL Weekend Events

Fort Myers Collectorfest

Thousands of comics, collectables, toys, games and more will be in one place this weekend. You'll find this huge collection along with vendors and more at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers. Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday10am to 4pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Naples Memorial Stair Climb