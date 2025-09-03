Charlotte County Chamber Celebrates 100 Years With Gala and Business Events

This fall, the Charlotte County Chamber marks its centennial with a black-tie gala at the Harbor Event Center. The Sept. 27 bash caps off 100 years of growth in Charlotte County's business world. Purchase tickets in advance through the chamber's website.

Business leaders will gather to honor local pioneers who built the area's commerce. The milestone falls during a packed month of business gatherings across Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.

Small business owners can start the month learning about asset protection. On Sept. 5, banking expert Christine Hause teams up with Attorney Mark Martella at the Board of Realtors office. They'll share tips for keeping businesses strong through generations.

At the monthly coffee meet-up on Sept. 17, Air Show chief Denise Dull will break down the impact of the Blue Angels event. The Blue Angels will take to the skies Nov. 1-2, drawing crowds from across the state.

Play Harbor cuts its ribbon on Sept. 5 on Veterans Boulevard. Grain & Berry starts serving on Sept. 9 on Tamiami Trail. Wayne Wiles Floor Coverings has an open house on Sept. 16, while 7 Brew Coffee has its ribbon cutting on Sept. 23 with free drinks for attendees.