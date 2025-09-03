Rosé All Day End Of Summer Soiree

This week is the meteorological start to fall yet it still feels like summer in Southwest Florida. Every year I say goodbye to summer with a Rosé All Day soiree. During this transitional period of the seasons, have a few bottles of this versatile wine chilling at all times. I do.

I opened about 20 bottles of Rosé from around the world and invited friends to come for a tasting party. They were made from all kinds of grapes; some you might not have heard of. Only one turned out to be sweet and none were whimpy.

Not all of the bottles are posted here. However, the video gives you a decent idea of what we enjoyed. Finally, here are a few of the standouts for Wine Wednesday. Let's go.

Rosé All Day Sparkling

Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Brut Rosé

Champagne Piper-Heidsieck

This iconic Champagne house has added a new Brut Rosé to the portfolio. The blend of 50% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay, and 25% Meunier. What makes this stand out even more is that 15% of the still red wine used in this comes from Les Riceys. It's a commune renown for producing some of the region’s most expressive rosé wines.

This is beautiful in the glass and smells like a mix of flowers and strawberries. It has notes of citrus, dark fruit and almonds. This wine is not just for toasting. It can stand up to savory dishes such as grilled salmon, roasted veggies and even seared sirloin. Yes please. $74

French CanCan Brut Rosé

Gerard Bertrand Wines

French CanCan is a sparkling wine comes from southern France. It's a unique blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Cinsault for a bit of character. It is fun and delicious, with delicate bubbles that linger long in the glass. This sparkler is vibrant and fresh with flavors of red berries.

The brand also makes an orange sparkling wine that has a little more citrus and stone fruit. I opened that one as well and it disappeared in a flash, a party fave for sure. These are great value wines in the $30 range. Put it on your radar for the holidays.

Rosé All Day Italian

Scaia Rosato Veneto

Scaia Rondinella

Scaia is made with 100% Rondinella which is a rare find. Rondinella is a traditional Valpolicella red grape variety that usually appears in Valpolicella blends. It's a selection for both wine geeks and novices proving the grape has more value than blending in. It can stand out.

The wine is refreshing, a little floral and has a little salinity which has you reaching for more. $15

2024 Masseria Li Veli Askos Susumaniello Rosato

Masseria

This is another unique wine from Italy, made with Susumaniello. This grape is not easy to find with only 125 acres planted in all of Italy. It's another one good for wine geeks interested in tasting an ancient variety that traditionaly does not get any of the spotlight.

The wine was bright and acidic with notes of watermelon and orange. It was a favorite at my gathering for both the geeks and the novices. Look for it. $25

More Rosé All Day Faves

Frank Family Leslie

Frank Family Rose

This gorgeous rosé is named after Frank Family Vineyards co-founder Leslie Frank. It's made from Pinot Noir sourced from some of the best vineyard parcels in Napa Valley's Carneros region.

The wine is a Provencial-style, elegant and graceful yet complex. It smells fresh and has flavors that include juicy nectarine and zippy citrus. It makes your mouth water a little on the finish. Hang out with this wine.

One more thing. Leslie does more than please the palate, it gives back. 15% of its proceeds are donated to Dress For Success. Give as a gift. $50

Quinta Nova Rosé Douro

Quinta Nova Rose

I was most excited to try this Portuguese rosé. Quinta Nova is a winery known for their dedication to native grape varieties. This is a blend of Tinta Roriz (50%), Tinta Francisca (30%), and Touriga Franca (20%). The grapes are aged in three different vessels as well: old French oak barrels, cement vats, and stainless-steel tanks.

The result is a rose with texture and balance. It has lots of minerality and red fruit as well as raspberries, with a long finish. This is another fascinating and unexpected wine that is not just for sipping but also dining. $16

Rosé wines are often judged by their color as whimpy and unsubstantial. But as you can see here, they are made with such an array of red grapes from around the world. Rosé wines are fascinating to uncover and discover. They are perfect for transitioning from summer to fall.

Finally, they are typically affordable. Buy a bottle. Try something new this week.