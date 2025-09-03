Sabrina Carpenter Drops Behind-the-Scenes Photos from ‘Tears’ Music Video on Instagram

On August 30, Sabrina Carpenter shared a sneak peek into the making of her "Tears" music video. The shots reveal vintage-styled sets and costumes that caught fans off guard. Through social media, the 26-year-old star pulled back the curtain on the video's creation.

"Tears video bts!!! This was a wild fantasy dream come true, could not make this video without all the genius talent involved," wrote Carpenter in the caption of her social media post.

The cheeky images show her switching between striking outfits amid different backdrops, including a silver beaded lingerie. Sharp-eyed viewers spotted clear nods to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with one fan commenting, "The video being Rocky Horror themed is everything to me."

Praise poured in fast. "This music video is perfection. you're truly the most talented human ever," gushed an excited viewer. Many also commented on how raw the images are and commended her for showing her unfiltered self and body.

"Thank you for not blurring out your tiger stripes!" a fan wrote, while another asked, "Was anyone else hyped to see streych marks on a celebrity photo and not have them photoshopped out? Yas girl, we've all got 'em, thanks for the realness."

The vintage-themed photos spread like wildfire across platforms. Her recent social media posts also follow this same throwback style. The fresh look marks a shift in her work.

"Tears" is featured on Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, which hit stores on August 29. The record also features "Manchild," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — her first time reaching the top spot.

Before becoming the iconic pop star, she lit up screens in Girl Meets World on Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017. Since then, she's put out seven albums, each showing her growth as an artist.