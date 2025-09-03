September wining and dining in SWFL begins with a bang thanks to Sizzle Dining. The annual event features 128 restaurants from Marco Island to Cape Coral. Each one offers a unique pre-fix menu for fantastic prices. A portion of proceeds benefits Blessings in a Backpack. The non-profit helps to feed local underprivileged children.

Not only is it the epitome of dining with a purpose, it's also a great way to try new restaurants without spending a fortune. Prices range from $19 to $49 for multi-course breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In addition to supporting food charities, Sizzle Dining also supports local restaurants during one of the slowest months of the year. Dining specials run through September 30th.

Finally, some restaurants are continuing their own food and wine pairing events. Others are still offering deep discounts on wine and food this month. Find a list below and remember to check back for updates and pop ups.

September Wining And Dining In SWFL

JWB Grill

JWB Grill at Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach presents a battle of wien regions at their next wine dinner. The Napa vs. Paso Robles features a four-course menu paired wtih wines from two of California’s most celebrated regions. Thursday September 11th. More info here.

Harold's Restaurant

The beloved chef/owned restaurant of Harold Balink in Fort Myers is offering 50% off any bottle of wine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He also has a series of pop-up and previously scheduled wine dinners, many of which have already sold out. More info here.

Prime 239 Steakhouse

This award-winning steakhouse in Cape Coral has both dining and wine specials this month. On Mondays, wine bottles are half off with the exception of those in the owner's private stash. More info here.

Tap 42

Tap 42 is offering half price on bottles of wine every Wednesday with the purchase of an entrée. Find Tap 42 at Mercato in Naples as well as the newest location at The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. More info here.

More September Wining And Dining In SWFL

Gina Birch Old Vines in Mercato hosts a number of food and wine events as well as special pricing this month.

Old Vines

This location of Old Vines Naples at Mercato is skipping the wine but continuing its Summer Bourbon Series with Widow Jane. The food and whiskey pairing is September 17th. More info here.

Sea Salt

Daily lunch specials include a glass of house wine. On Mondays, enjoy 50% off bottles of wine priced at and under $100. In addition, corkage fees are waved. Check the website for more details.

Grappino

On Thursday, diners get 50% off bottles of wine priced at and under $100. For more specials, check their website.

Ocean Prime

If you like Champagne, this Naples 5th Avenue restaurant is offering Veuve Clicquot half-off on Sundays as part of a Sushi and Champagne special. The offer is good in the bar and lounge only. More info here.

Barbatella

Naples, half-off wine bottles costing $100 or less on Wednesday. More dining and entertainment specials check the website.

Del Mar Naples