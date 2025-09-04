Lee County Hotels See 15% Lower Occupancy Than State Average Despite Tourism Growth

Hotels in Lee County fill just 52% of their rooms, trailing Florida's 67% average for April through June 2025. The gap stems from post-storm construction that added 3,000 rooms back to the market.

Spring visitors spent $770 million locally as 863,000 people visited the area. The mix of empty rooms and high spending paints an odd picture of the region's recovery.

At Fort Myers Beach, shops face their yearly September quiet spell. Chris Lingenfelter runs Beach Boys Island Rides and puts it plainly: "September's gonna be our slowest month... prior to that, I'd have to say it was a pretty consistently busy summer. I mean, much more so than last year. I mean, post Ian," Lingenfelter said, according to Fox4.

Room prices tell another side of the story. Despite fewer bookings, nightly rates increased 10% this spring, hitting $187 a night.

The beach's calmer vibe draws some guests. The Frantzen family picked Fort Myers over busier spots: "Because it's more quiet, actually. The beaches are so nice, so we can play around here. Yeah, it's like his days a flat water and yeah, it's very nice. And also we try many different restaurants around, so yeah."