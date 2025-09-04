Lee County Puts in New Weather Radar To Boost Storm Tracking and Emergency Response

A new radar system will soon watch over Lee County skies. Officials partnered with Climavision to mount weather tracking gear on the Public Safety Center. The board voted Tuesday to patch a major gap in storm detection that has long troubled the National Weather Service.

Climavision will spend $27,813 to build the mounting platform and pay $2,400 yearly for power. Instead of charging rent, the county gets vital weather data at no cost.

"This public-private partnership will fill a known gap in radar coverage for the National Weather Service and will improve access to data and the ability to predict and forecast severe weather in the region," officials said, according to Cape Coral Breeze.

Stuck between radar stations in Tampa, Key West, Miami, and Melbourne, the county often misses critical weather signs. A 2020 NOAA study showed this blind spot makes tracking water funnels and twisters nearly impossible.

The X-Band radar system scans a 60-mile radius, linking straight to Weather Service networks. This FCC-approved tech sends instant updates when storms strike.