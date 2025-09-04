Hold on to your heart. It's time to meet the September Sunny Pet Of The Month. Her name is Sky and she currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. We want to change that today and find her a forever home.

It should not be too hard once you see how adorable she is. Click here for a video of her arrival to the Sunny 106.3 studio. Sky is a puppy, full of playful energy, offers lots of kisses and wants to be loved.

September Sunny Pet Of The Month

Photo: Gina Birch Kristin Sampson, Director of Operations Gulf Coast Humane Society, and Sky

Gulf Coast Humane Society Director of Operations, Kristin Sampson, brought Sky into the studio this morning. The puppy is only two months old. She has been spayed and microchipped and is ready for adoption.

Photo: Gina Birch Sky is ready for adoption

Sky is believed to be a hound mix. She will likely grow to a healthy 50 pounds.

Photo: Gina Birch Sky is at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers

Although she is still a puppy, she is progressing well with house training. Kristin says Sky is also adapting quickly to crate training.

In addition, Sky is good with other animals. That includes both dogs and cats. Kristin says Sky just wants to play and be loved. Just look at that sweet little face. She stole hearts left and right at the station this morning.



She’s still very young, so she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love as she grows into a loyal companion.

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Help us. Let's get Sky out of the shelter and into a forever home. Please share this post with friends and co-workers.