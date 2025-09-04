ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
September Sunny Pet Of The Month

September Sunny Pet of the Month, black and brown puppy, pouting at the camera
Photo: Gina Birch

Hold on to your heart. It's time to meet the September Sunny Pet Of The Month. Her name is Sky and she currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. We want to change that today and find her a forever home.

It should not be too hard once you see how adorable she is. Click here for a video of her arrival to the Sunny 106.3 studio. Sky is a puppy, full of playful energy, offers lots of kisses and wants to be loved.

September Sunny Pet Of The Month

Dark haired woman smilling and holding a puppyPhoto: Gina Birch

Kristin Sampson, Director of Operations Gulf Coast Humane Society, and Sky

Gulf Coast Humane Society Director of Operations, Kristin Sampson, brought Sky into the studio this morning. The puppy is only two months old. She has been spayed and microchipped and is ready for adoption.

black and brown Puppy standing with ears perked and tail sticking upPhoto: Gina Birch

Sky is ready for adoption

Sky is believed to be a hound mix. She will likely grow to a healthy 50 pounds.

close up of a black and brown puppy facePhoto: Gina Birch

Sky is at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers

Although she is still a puppy, she is progressing well with house training. Kristin says Sky is also adapting quickly to crate training.

Septermber Sunny Pet Of the Month, a black and brown puppy on the floor exploringPhoto: Gina Birch

In addition, Sky is good with other animals. That includes both dogs and cats. Kristin says Sky just wants to play and be loved. Just look at that sweet little face. She stole hearts left and right at the station this morning.


She’s still very young, so she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love as she grows into a loyal companion.

Puppy in a cage looking up at the cameraGulf Coast Humane Society

Help us. Let's get Sky out of the shelter and into a forever home. Please share this post with friends and co-workers.

Finally, remember to adopt not shop if you are looking for a new family member. The shelters are full of great animals like sky, needing a good home.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
