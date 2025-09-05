Fort Myers Gives Green Light to 11-Story Hotel Despite Historic District Worries

In a split decision Tuesday, the Fort Myers City Council voted 4-2 to approve an 11-story hotel downtown. The project, now two floors taller than first planned, will stand across from the Sydney and Berne Davis Center on First Street.

While some backed the change, others fought to shield the historic district's character.

"It's discouraging that the vote passed to raise it to 11 stories, but it's also encouraging that it wasn't unanimous," said a resident, according to WINK News. "That just tells me that our city is divided on where we're going in the future and what we want our city to look like."

The site's owners pushed for 35 extra rooms, stating financial needs drove the request for more height. Their team confirmed parking arrangements with city officials.

Mayor Anderson backed the taller design, citing benefits to downtown businesses. Store owners voiced strong support, seeing promise in the expanded plans.

"I don't think an increase of something, you know, a percentage that small is going to drastically alter the face of downtown," said a local entrepreneur to WINK News. "And it's going to bring that many more people who are going to check out the local restaurants, the retail, the club scene."