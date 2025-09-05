Miguel Unveils ‘CAOS’: A Bold New Album Marking His 40th Birthday

After eight years away from full albums, R&B artist Miguel plans to release CAOS on October 23, which also happens to be his 40th birthday.

ByStorm Entertainment and RCA Records will put out the 12-song collection. "To rebuild, I had to destroy myself. That is the core confrontation of CAOS," Miguel said in a statement noted in Rolling Stone. "Through my personal evolution, I learned that transformation is violent. CAOS is the sonic iteration of me bending that violence into something universally felt."

As he unveils CAOS, Miguel also teased the new single by releasing snippets on his social media. If you can't wait to hear it, you can get the title track now through his S1C.LA website by signing up with your email address. It opens with words in Spanish, then shifts into what critics call a fresh take on starting over.

The sound breaks new ground for the artist. His last full project, War & Leisure, came out in 2017 and reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart. Travis Scott, J. Cole, and Kali Uchis added their talents to that release.

Between then and now, he's shared two shorter EPs: Te Lo Dije in 2019 and Art Dealer Chic 4 in 2021. His older track "Sure Thing" went viral again in 2023, 10 years after its original release, thanks to social media buzz.

He's stayed active in terms of collaborations with other artists, too. This year brought "Negotiate" with Kilo Kish and "Sweet Dreams" with BTS's J-Hope. Last year, he teamed up with Justice for "Saturnine" and Jessie Reyez for "Jeans," while 2022 had him working with Diplo on "Don't Forget My Love."