It's that time of year again in Southwest Florida and I've made my first stop. Here's a look at Sizzle Dining at Savour in Fort Myers. Sizzle Dining is an annual event involving restaurants from Marco Island to Cape Coral with a three-fold mission.

First, it supports restaurants during the traditionally slowest month of the year. Second, it provides residents with creative, pre-fix menus at low prices. Finally, it supports a charity established to feed underprivileged children, Blessings in a Backpack.

Savour is the new restaurant in the space formerly home to Azure. It's in a nearly hidden plaza on McGregor Blvd. in the Iona area of Fort Myers. I have always enjoyed this cozy, quaint space but have not been since it has changed hands.

Photo: Gina Birch Savour's Sizzle Dining menu

Savour just debuted a new menu. Many of the items are featured for Sizzle Dining courses. As you can see from above, diners pick one item for each course. In addition, there are upgrade options. Some restaurants even offer cocktail upgrades. Look closely before you order.

Sizzle Dining At Savour

Photo: Gina Birch French Onion Soup at Savour in Fort Myers

On the starter menu, French Onion Soup was first on the list. I had to look twice when it was brought to the table. The soup is served in a cute ceramic bowl for a non-traditional look.

Photo: Gina Birch Crispy Yellowtail appetizer at Savour in Fort Myers

Another first course choice was Crispy Yellowtail. the yellowtail mix sits on rectangles of crispy rice. There were two pieces so if you are sharing Sizzle meals to taste more items, this makes it easy.

Photo: Gina Birch Cocktail Blanc is a shrimp dish at Savour in Fort Myers

One more first course choice, Cocktail Blanc. It features Gulf shrimp and once again, has enough pieces to make it easy to share.

Beet Risotto at Savour in Fort Myers

Moving on to the second course, one of the more interesting choices was this beet risotto. Shaved parmesan cheese is mounded on the side.

Photo: Gina Birch Coq Au Vin Blanc at Savour in Fort Myers

Coq Au Vin Blanc is Savour's spin on the classic dish. This is one that had a $10 upcharge from the average $39 pre-fix price.

Photo: Gina Birch Lemon Posset dessert at Savour in Fort Myers

Next, Sizzle Dining at Savour dessert options. This small bowl has a tangy Lemon Posset. It's topped with berry puree and balsamic strawberries to balance the flavors.

Photo: Gina Birch Creme Brulee at Savour in Fort Myers

Finally, a not so classic creme brulee. The one here is made with cereal milk for different flavor and a bit of texture.