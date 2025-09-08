Naples Waits for Federal OK on $26M Pier Rebuild

Federal officials still need to sign off before Naples can start its $26 million pier reconstruction. The old structure, destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022, sits in ruins while FEMA holds back its promised $11.4 million. Nothing moves forward until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approves the permits.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem walked the damaged site on Aug. 28 with Mayor Teresa Heitmann and City Manager Gary Young. "The iconic Naples Pier was destroyed in 2022, and the city is still waiting on answers from FEMA," Noem posted on X, according to Gulfshore Business. "They couldn't even get permission to remove the old pier."

The city issued $11 million in bonds to begin work, knowing FEMA and state funds would come later as reimbursements.

Everything waits on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to finish checking endangered species impacts. City spokesperson Monique Barnhart stated, "We do not have a timeline for when USFWS will complete its review, but we know our project is under active consideration."