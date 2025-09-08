Port Authority Police Keep Control as Plan for Sheriff’s Takeover Gets Shot Down

At Thursday's meeting, Lee County commissioners rejected a proposal to transfer Port Authority police duties to the Sheriff's Office. Instead, they approved a new three-year deal with the Port Authority police union.

Commissioner David Mulicka pitched the idea to see if the Sheriff's Office could run security at both Page Field and Southwest Florida International Airport. He said per WINK News, "Honestly, it was a simple question. Someone suggests they might cut costs or boost service quality for less money — I wanted to see the details."

Not one commissioner backed the idea. Brian Hammon stood firm against it. "Personally, I didn't think it was a good idea," he stated bluntly. "We've put in serious work to fix this police department since last year."

Off-duty Port Authority officers packed the room to witness the vote. The decision secured their positions and kept their unit separate under new contract terms.

Speaking about recent progress, Hammon praised the current setup. "Past problems existed, but with fresh leadership at the helm, we've turned things around. Our officers need to know we stand behind them," he said.