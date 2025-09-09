5 Uplifting “Joybaiting” Videos

Uplifting "Joybaiting" videos are the hottest new trend on social media. If you're not sure what "joybaiting" is, think of the classic bait and switch. In this case, you lure someone in with a concerning comment, then you switch it into a compliment or statement that is meant to compliment or bring joy to the person.

It could be considered a spin on random kindness. However, you have to be careful with the phrase you use for the baiting part of the equation. You'll see in the videos below that a couple of people push the limits. However, they are able to reel it in in a good way.

All of the videos here were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday. Having your audio on is a must for these. One had some swear words, however, they have been edited so you can comfortably have the sound up.

Uplifting "Joybaiting" Videos

This lady is just the cutest. You see her concern at first then how she switches gears. I love the question she wraps up with, still trying to figure out what is going on. This was the video that sent me down the "joybait" rabbit hole.

This is a fun challenge to do with friends. I see people challenge friends to do some stupid things for a few bucks. This kind of challenge seems a little better. However, I'm not sure all stores would appreciate it so choose wisely if you want to replicate.

More Uplifting "Joybaiting" Videos

This took a little effort. These guys actually brought along some props which takes the joyful prank to a new level. I mean who doesn't need to be reminded on occasion how great they look.

I like the gift giving along with the compliment giving here. Watch. It is a two for one kind of thing. Granted, he does get a little silly as the video goes on with tiny trophies, but it seems to work.

This starts out a little uncomfortable but quickly turns around. It actually made me want to hit pause at one point. However, you will breathe a sigh of relief as it works in the end and in a good way too.