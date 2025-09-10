Sneak Peek At New Cape Coral Speakeasy

A new Cape Coral speakeasy opens this week and here is a sneak peek. Escondido is on Cape Coral Parkway East, in an unmarked door next to Taco Worxs. The clue you are in the right spot is the fresh faux greenery on the facade.

Once inside, there is a long narrow hallway with a freezer door at the end that reads "Restricted, Employees Only." The space is bathed in dim red lights and matching crystal chandeliers. There are comfy couches, high tops and a large bar for seating.

Check out this short video for a great visual.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because this is the second location of Escondido. The original speakeasy location opened last December in downtown Fort Myers. To enter, you walk through Taco Worxs to an employees only door in the back of the restaurant.

The Cape location, although cozy, is larger.

Gina Birch The interior or the new Escondido speakeasy in Cape Coral

Lots of mirrors line the walls along with haunted paintings. The subjects eyes appear to follow you. There is a small stage with a piano in the center as well.

Gina Birch Ty Cobb Craft Cocktail is mezcal based

The craft cocktail menu mirrors Fort Myers. Signature selections have names with nods to history and the famous people who were known to imbibe here. Take for instance the Ty Cobb above. It's made with mezcal, passion fruit and spicy bitters.

New Cape Coral Speakeasy Food

A limited food menu is available at Escondido in Cape Coral. It comes from the kitchen in neighboring Taco Works. Here are a few things offered for us to try at media night.

Gina Birch Charcuterie and cheese plates are available at Escondido

Cheese and charcuterie are a popular and easy item to nosh on while sipping craft cocktails, specialty wines and beer.

Gina Birch Empanadas at Escondido come from neighboring Taco Works

Then there are small empanadas. One is beef. The other is four cheese.

Gina Birch Dessert is also served at Escondido in Cape Coral

I was not expecting dessert. Especially one that looks like this and served on a mirror for a twist.