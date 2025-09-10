Sunny 106.3 Presents the 2025 Top 12 Outstanding Women of Southwest Florida
Sunny 106.3 proudly presented the 2025 ‘Top 12 Outstanding Women of Southwest Florida’, sponsored by Face It Botox Bar and Gavin's ACE Hardware.
This year’s honorees were celebrated during a champagne toast and award recognition ceremony hosted at Face It Botox Bar on August 25, 2025. The event recognized 12 exceptional women for their leadership, community involvement, and inspirational accomplishments across Southwest Florida.
Each year, Sunny 106.3 invites the public to nominate women who demonstrate excellence in their professions, charitable work, and community engagement. These women are trailblazers, mentors, and changemakers who reflect the strength and diversity of our region.
About Sunny 106.3 Outstanding Women: Entrants were invited to nominate an outstanding woman by submitting a photo and a short original essay (500 words or less) highlighting each woman’s community contribution and involvement, Self-achievement, and Leadership skills (professional or volunteer). The final 12 honorees were announced on air with Gina Birch on August 18, 2025, and formally recognized during the event on August 25th, 2025. The Top 12 Women of 2025 include Laura Marsh, Margaret Kim, Cheryl Hewitt, Mary Bondurant, Summer O’Neil, Anjali Van Drie, Lauren Taylor, Donna Germain, Brittanie Long, Nadine “Deanie” Singh, Maggi Feiner, and Ann Hughes.