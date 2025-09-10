Sunny 106.3 Presents the 2025 Top 12 Outstanding Women of Southwest Florida

Sunny 106.3 proudly presented the 2025 ‘Top 12 Outstanding Women of Southwest Florida’, sponsored by Face It Botox Bar and Gavin's ACE Hardware.

This year’s honorees were celebrated during a champagne toast and award recognition ceremony hosted at Face It Botox Bar on August 25, 2025. The event recognized 12 exceptional women for their leadership, community involvement, and inspirational accomplishments across Southwest Florida.

Each year, Sunny 106.3 invites the public to nominate women who demonstrate excellence in their professions, charitable work, and community engagement. These women are trailblazers, mentors, and changemakers who reflect the strength and diversity of our region.