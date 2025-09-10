Napa and Sonoma are not the only regions in California producing outstanding wine. Today we're uncorking San Luis Obispo in new video with Talley Vineyards on Wining and Dining with Gina Birch.

San Luis Obispo is in the Central Coast of California and Talley Vineyards is one of the pioneering wineries of the region. In fact, the Talley family has been farming land in the region since the 1940’s, specializing in all kinds of produce.

But it's the grapes that brought winemaker Brian Talley into the studio. His parents were the first in the family to plant grapes in the early 80’s. The area was not recognized or even regarded as a wine region at that time.

However that changed to the point that his father spearheaded efforts to establish the first American Viticultural Area in the region, the Arroyo Grande Valley AVA. The story does not stop there. It is one of inspiration and determination that you can listen to below.

Talley Vineyards Talley Vineyards in San Luis Obispo, California

Uncorking San Luis Obispo In New Video With Talley Vineyards

Brian did not stop by the studio empty-handed. He was accompanied by his daughter, Elizabeth who is the winery's brand development specialist. In addition, he brought wine, including selections from the coveted Rosemary’s Vineyard.

It is named after Brian’s mom and grapes grown here go into the estate's top wines. The 2002 Rosemary’s Chardonnay actually won the 30th Anniversary of the Judgement of Paris tasting and was named the Best California Chardonnay in 2006.

Photo: Gina Birch Gina Birch, Brian Talley and Elizabeth Talley talk wine, food (including vegan), history and more in the latest edition of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch

We talk chardonnay, pinot noir and food pairing. Vegans too.

In addition, we learn about a new campaign called “Wine Can Save The World." How? Because as Brian says, it drives economic development in rural areas, is sustainable and best of all it brings people together. I don’t think anyone would argue that we could use more of that in the world today.