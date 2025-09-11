5 Ways To Beat The Weekend Heat In SWFL

Here are 5 ways you can beat the weekend heat in SWFL over the next couple of days. These events are good for the entire family and best of all, most are free.

Don't forget Sizzle Dining is still going on. It's a great way to try a new or one of your favorite restaurants, enjoy an affordable pre-fix menu and also support Blessings in a Backpack. The dining event runs through the end of the month.

Finally, if you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Ways To Beat The Weekend Heat In SWFL

29th Annual Fall Home And Garden Show

If you're looking to upgrade your living space, this is a one-stop shop for all your needs. Meet vendors, watch demos, shop and get inspired. It's at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

4th Annual Party In The Park

This annual Party in the Park is hosted by Kimmie’s Recovery Zone in honor of National Recovery Month! Discover community resources, hear from speakers, enjoy food, entertainment and more. Events take place at the Collaboratory, downtown Fort Myers. Saturday 8:30am to 3pm. Free. More info here.

More Ways To Beat The Weekend Heat In SWFL

Vintage Market Days

If it is vintage, chances are you will find it this weekend at the Lee County Civic Center. From home decor to fashion to seasonal plantings, vendors will have it all at this show. Friday through Sunday 10am to 4pm. Admission prices vary. More info here.

60th Anniversary "The Sound of Music"

The hills, and the bog screen are coming alive this weekend at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Mercato. In honor of the 60th anniversary of the classic movie, "The Sound of Music" will be shown Saturday at 1pm. More info here.

Bayside Park Concert Sunday Series