5 Ways To Beat The Weekend Heat In SWFL

Gina Birch
Mans hands holding and strumming a guitar to Beat The Weekend Heat In SWFL
Here are 5 ways you can beat the weekend heat in SWFL over the next couple of days. These events are good for the entire family and best of all, most are free.

Don't forget Sizzle Dining is still going on. It's a great way to try a new or one of your favorite restaurants, enjoy an affordable pre-fix menu and also support Blessings in a Backpack. The dining event runs through the end of the month.

Finally, if you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Ways To Beat The Weekend Heat In SWFL

29th Annual Fall Home And Garden Show

If you're looking to upgrade your living space, this is a one-stop shop for all your needs. Meet vendors, watch demos, shop and get inspired. It's at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

4th Annual Party In The Park

This annual Party in the Park is hosted by Kimmie’s Recovery Zone in honor of National Recovery Month! Discover community resources, hear from speakers, enjoy food, entertainment and more. Events take place at the Collaboratory, downtown Fort Myers. Saturday 8:30am to 3pm. Free. More info here.

More Ways To Beat The Weekend Heat In SWFL

Vintage Market Days

If it is vintage, chances are you will find it this weekend at the Lee County Civic Center. From home decor to fashion to seasonal plantings, vendors will have it all at this show. Friday through Sunday 10am to 4pm. Admission prices vary. More info here.

60th Anniversary "The Sound of Music"

The hills, and the bog screen are coming alive this weekend at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Mercato. In honor of the 60th anniversary of the classic movie, "The Sound of Music" will be shown Saturday at 1pm. More info here.

Bayside Park Concert Sunday Series

Enjoy a free outdoor concert on Fort Myers Beach as the Sunday concert series continues. Be sure to bring a chair and get comfy. The fun is at Bayside Park on the corner of Old San Carlos and 1st. Sunday 4pm to 7pm. More info here.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
